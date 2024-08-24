Nagarjuna's Hyderabad N-Convention Centre Demolition Stayed By HC Actor Says 'Would Have Carried It Out Myself, If...'

( MENAFN - Live Mint) The authorities on Saturday demolished the N-Convention centre in Madhapur here, which is jointly owned by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, for allegedly being constructed on encroached land on the Full Tank Level of the Tummidikunta lake.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.