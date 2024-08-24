Russian Shelling Of Kostiantynivka Leaves Five Dead, Five Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of August 24, Russian hit Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, killing five people and wounding five others.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“At least three people were killed and two more were wounded in the shelling of Kostiantynivka, according to preliminary information. Russians struck the city again this morning - they hit the Left bank,” wrote Filashkin.

According to him, medics provided first aid to the wounded and took them to the hospital.

An investigative team is working at the site of the attack.

Later, the regional administration reported that the number of those killed and wounded grew.



“As of now, there are five dead and five wounded,” the statement said.

As reported, five people were injured and 26 high-rise buildings and dozens of private houses were damaged in enemy strikes on the Donetsk region yesterday, August 23.