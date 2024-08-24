Zelensky And His Wife Take Part In Prayer For Ukraine At St. Sophia Cathedral

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska took part in the solemn prayer service“Prayer for Ukraine”.

That's according to the president's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The joint prayer for Ukraine was proclaimed by representatives of churches and religious organizations: Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epiphanius, Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Sviatoslav, Bishop of the Kyiv-Zhytomyr Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine Vitaliy, Senior Bishop of the Ukrainian Church of the Christian Faith of Evangelical Christians Anatoliy Kozachok, President of the Ukrainian Bible Society Hryhorii Komendant, Chief Rabbi of Kyiv and Ukraine Yaakov Dov Bleich, Mufti of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Ayder Rustemov, and Head of the All-Ukrainian Union of Churches of Evangelical Christians-Baptists Valerii Antoniuk.

They prayed for the Ukrainian state and its defenders, congratulated Ukraine on the 33rd anniversary of its independence, and wished it victory over the enemy.

On his Facebook page, Zelensky shared a video of the joint prayer held at St. Sophia Cathedral.

“Today we are praying for our state and the soldiers who defend it, for the Ukrainian victory,” he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, August 24, Ukraine celebrates the 33rd anniversary of the declaration of independence.