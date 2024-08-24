Another 115 Soldiers Returned To Ukraine From Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has returned another 115 from Russian captivity.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Another 115 of our defenders have returned home today. These are warriors of the National Guard, the Armed Forces, the Navy, and the State Border Guard Service. We remember everyone. We are searching for them and making every effort to bring them all back. I am grateful to each unit that replenishes our exchange fund. This helps to advance the release of our military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity,” the President wrote.

The head of state also thanked“our team and partners, the UAE, for bringing our people back home”.

