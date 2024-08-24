President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses Municipal Just Energy Transition (JET) Conference, 26 Aug

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday, 26 August 2024, deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Municipal Just Transition (JET) at Gallagher Centre, Johannesburg.

The Conference will be held from 26 to 27 August 2024, attended by Mayors, Technical Managers and Municipal Managers from all provinces.

The aim of the conference is to convene key stakeholders within the municipal sphere to chart the way forward for the effective implementation of the JET Municipal Portfolio set out in the JET Implementation Plan (JET IP) which was approved by Cabinet in November 2023.

The Conference will outline the local government electricity distribution context and highlight the key features of the JET IP and its Municipal JET Portfolio.

Delegates will also deliberate the proposed institutional architecture for the Municipal JET Portfolio.

Municipalities have a critical role to play in a successful energy transition, in improving South Africa's energy security, and in ensuring that the country has sufficient reliable and affordable electricity to support expanded socio-economic development.

Given the widely varying complexities that confront local government, the municipal energy transition needs a focussed and collaborative approach across national, provincial, and municipal spheres of government to manage the significant financial, technical, and managerial challenges and risks of the transition.

This established inter-governmental relations (IGR) approach is spearheaded by the Department of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and National Treasury (NT), along with organised local government structures, and will be key to finding sustainable electricity system solutions for municipalities of all sizes and capabilities.

The President will address the Conference as follows:

Date: Monday, 26 August 2024

Time: 09h00 (Media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: Hall 2, Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province.

NOTE TO MEDIA: The Conference is open to media ONLY on 26 August 2024 and those wishing to attend should send their details to Ollie Madlala on ... or 071 470 7145 by no later than 16h00 on Saturday, 24 August 2024. Media accreditation collection is on Sunday, 25 August 2024, from 12h00 to 16h00 at Gallagher Convention Centre.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President, on ...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.