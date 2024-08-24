(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Government congratulates the re-elected leadership of the Black Business Council (BBC), led by Mr Elias Monareng as President. The other re-elected members are Vice President: Organised Business, Mr Gregory Mofokeng, Ms Linda Maqoma- Vice President: Professionals, Mr Dumisani Mpafa- Head of Policy and Princess Tsakani Nkambule- Treasurer General. The re-election of all previous leaders is historic, as it is for the first time that all previous leaders of the council are re-elected to the same positions.

Government recognises the significant role that the BBC plays in fostering economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and advocating for policies that enable equitable participation in the economy. Government is confident that under the continued leadership of Mr Monareng and his team, the council will build on its successes and further contribute to the socio-economic transformation of our nation.

Government Communication and Information System, Acting Director- General, Nomonde Mnukwa said:“The re-election of the Black Business Council leadership team speaks to the trust and confidence that members of the council have in their vision and leadership. Their consistent advocacy for policy reform and their relentless drive to empower black businesses are critical to achieving our shared goal of an inclusive and thriving economy”.

Government continues to work closely with the Black Business Council to support its mission and ensure that black businesses are not only participants but leaders in the economy of our country.

Enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485



