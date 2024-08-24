US Forces Kill Militant Leader In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Friday its forces killed Hurras al-Din senior leader Abu-'Abd al-Rahman al-Makki in "a targeted kinetic strike" in Syria.

Abu-'Abd al-Rahman al-Makki was a Hurras al-Din Shura Council member and senior leader responsible for overseeing operations from Syria, according a CENTCOM statement.

"CENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of terrorists in the CENTCOM area of responsibility who threaten the United States, its allies and partners, and regional stability," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM Commander.

Hurras al-Din is an Al Qaeda-associated force based in Syria that shares Al Qaeda's global aspirations to conduct attacks against U.S. and Western interests. (end)

