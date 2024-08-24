Egypt, US Leaders Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi discussed the ongoing Cairo-hosted negotiations for a Gaza Strip ceasefire with US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Friday.

President Al-Sisi stressed the urgency of reaching an immediate ceasefire agreement in order to put an end to the catastrophic situation in the Strip and spare the region the scourge of expanding the conflict, spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

The phone conversation came in the framework of the joint intensive mediation efforts exerted by the two countries to end the conflict in Gaza Strip and exchange hostages, the spokesman added. (end)

