عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt, US Leaders Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Talks


8/24/2024 7:22:57 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi discussed the ongoing Cairo-hosted negotiations for a Gaza Strip ceasefire with US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Friday.
President Al-Sisi stressed the urgency of reaching an immediate ceasefire agreement in order to put an end to the catastrophic situation in the Strip and spare the region the scourge of expanding the conflict, spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.
The phone conversation came in the framework of the joint intensive mediation efforts exerted by the two countries to end the conflict in Gaza Strip and exchange hostages, the spokesman added. (end)
hss



MENAFN24082024000071011013ID1108596288


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search