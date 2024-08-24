Kuwait Amir Congratulates Ukraine On National Day
Date
8/24/2024
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his country's national day on Saturday.
His Highness the Amir wished Zelenskyy a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Ukraine and its people. (end)
