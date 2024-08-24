Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Ukraine On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of congratulations to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his country's national day on Saturday, wishing him a long healthy life. (pick up previous) ag

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.