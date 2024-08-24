Presidential Couple Lays Flowers At Wall Of Remembrance In Kyiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv to honor the memory of those who gave their lives defending Ukraine.
Ukrinform reports this with a reference to the President's facebook page.
“We will always remember our heroes and remain grateful to everyone who defended our statehood and independence,” Zelensky said.
“May the memory of our defenders, who fought for a free Ukraine, be eternal and bright,” the President emphasized.
Photo: President's Office
