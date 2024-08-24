Kuwait Premier Congratulates Ukraine On Nat'l Day
Date
8/24/2024 7:12:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his country's national day on Saturday. (pick up previous)
