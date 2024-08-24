Beijing, Washington To Launch Fresh Round Of Dialogue On Aug. 27

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit China from August 27 to 29 for a new round of dialogue, said the Chinese Foreign on Saturday.

Sullivan's visit comes at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Foreign Minister, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement.

The two sides will hold a new round of China-U.S. strategic communication, Mao added. (end)

