Beijing, Washington To Launch Fresh Round Of Dialogue On Aug. 27
Date
8/24/2024 7:12:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIJING, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit China from August 27 to 29 for a new round of dialogue, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday.
Sullivan's visit comes at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Foreign Minister, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement.
The two sides will hold a new round of China-U.S. strategic communication, Mao added. (end)
slq
MENAFN24082024000071011013ID1108596257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.