Fire In Synagogue In France Injures Police Officer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- A blazing car exploded in the parking lot of a synagogue in the coastal town of La Grande-Motte, south France on Saturday, injuring a officer.

According to French police, as reported by PFM news network, two cars were on fire, one of which contained at least one canister, adding that two doors at the synagogue also caught fire.

They added that security cameras in the area showed a "suspicious" looking man leaving the scene before the fire brokeout.

In a statement on X platform, Interior Gerald Darmanin said, "I want to assure our fellow Jewish citizens and the city (of La Grande-Motte) of all my support and say that at the request of the President of the Republic @EmmanuelMacron, all means are being mobilised to find the author." (end)

ma







MENAFN24082024000071011013ID1108596254