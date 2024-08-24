Janmashtami 2024: Did You Know That Observing 'Vrat' On This Day Is Equal To 200 Million Ekadashi Vrats? Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the Bhagavad-gita (4.9), Lord Shri Krishna explains that His appearance, birth, and actions are transcendental. Anyone who truly understands this becomes eligible to be transferred to the spiritual realm. Unlike ordinary humans, who are compelled to take on a material body based on their past actions, Krishna's appearance is voluntary and out of His divine will.

At the time of Krishna's birth, the planetary systems aligned in such a way that everything became auspicious. A sense of peace and prosperity spread everywhere, with auspicious stars shining in the sky. Rivers flowed abundantly, lakes were adorned with lotus flowers, and birds in the forests sang sweetly. The pleasant breeze carried the fragrance of various flowers. Krishna was born on the eighth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna-paksha ashtami) in the month of Shravana (July-August), under the strong astrological influence of the Rohini star. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 (Monday).

Let's check the benefits of observing Janmashtami Vrat:

1.

Achieve abundant fortune, bring peace to your home, and prevent untimely death.

The Bhavishyottara Purana highlights the significance of celebrating Krishna Janmashtami.

It is said that a home where Krishna Janmashtami is observed will be free from scarcity, conflicts, and the death of a spouse. Even if someone unknowingly fasts on Krishna Janmashtami, Lord Krishna will fulfill their desires. Imagine the blessings for those who follow the vrata with love, devotion, and understanding-Lord Krishna will be pleased and grant them a place in His spiritual realm.

2.

Achieve benefits equivalent to observing two hundred million Ekadashis

Brahma-vaivarta Puraṇa says,

ekādaśīnām viśantyah koṭyo yāh

Parikīrtitā tābhi janmāṣṭamī tulyāh

Observing one Janmashtami vrat yields benefits equivalent to observing two hundred million Ekadashis.

3.

Success in all endeavors and guaranteed remembrance of Lord Krishna at the time of death.

The Skanda Purana states that Lakshmi Devi, the Goddess of Fortune, dwells in the home where Janmashtami vrata is observed with family and loved ones. Those who perform this vrata are regarded as exemplary individuals. The Skanda Purana also assures that those who undertake Janmashtami vrata will achieve success in all their endeavors and will remember Lord Krishna at the time of death.

On Sri Krishna Janmashtami, visiting the temple is essential. At ISKCON temples, the celebrations are vibrant and last throughout the day, featuring not only puja but also various activities. Each ISKCON temple organizes something unique during this time, drawing large crowds to participate in the festivities.

