Prince Harry's 'Close Pal' Calls The Duke Of Sussex 'An Angry Man In America'. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry's close pal said that the Dutch of Sussex is 'an angry boy' in America and is dissatisfied with how things have turned out. He also claimed that he misses the admiration he use to receive in Britain, similar to his what his brother William and Kate are getting.

| Harry's presence means circus: Prince William will see him just 'one more time'

The unnamed pal made the claims as he spoke to The UK Sunday Times. He claimed that he is one of his closest friends who gets“the odd WhatsApp from him.”

| King Charles earns $25 million a year, here's how much British Royals make

“He's an angry boy,” he said, adding that,“Things haven't turned out how he wanted."

He claimed, "I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with [his older brother] William and Kate.”

Another pal of Prince Harry has expressed his disappointment over him publicly disclosing details about his famliy and described him as "outrageously disloyal." He also added that some of his former friends are not able to forgive him for this.

| 'Even if Harry begged...': Royal Family won't accept Duke of Sussex

“I can't believe he'd stoop so low. It's outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you're out.”

Another friend of both Harry and William added that the former royals should have simply left the palace with dignity and decency. He said,“Harry and [his wife] Meghan could have left with dignity and decency and not trash the institution. The conclusion is they've made money from trashing his family.”

Meanwhile, the Sussexes had announced their decision to step back from Royal duties in early 2020. During Oprah Winfrey's interview, Meghan charged an unnamed member of the royal family who had“concerns” about their unborn baby's skin colour. The revelation ended up becoming a major point of rift in the British royal family after the couple spoke of their disgust at "concerns and conversations" over the colour of son Prince Archie's skin. On the other hand, Prince Harry's explosive tell-all memoir Spare which was released on 10 January 2023 also revealed explosive details about his relations with his father, brother, Queen Camila and Kate.