NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) and certain of the Company's senior executives.



Investors have until September 30, 2024 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Five Below securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and is captioned Himes v. Five Below, Inc., No. 2:24-cv-3638.

What is the Lawsuit About?

The complaint alleges that Five Below operates specialty discount stores, and prices most of its products at $5 or less. The complaint further alleges that during the relevant period, the company misrepresented its accelerating store traffic, merchandising opportunities and store expansions that underpinned its long-term growth. In truth, Five Below had allegedly experienced macroeconomic pressures that dented its store traffic and interfered with the successful execution of the company's business.

On June 5, 2024, Five Below is alleged to have revealed that macroeconomic pressures caused lower income customers to reduce their spending, leading to disappointing financial results for the company's first quarter of 2024. Still, Five Below assured investors that“chasing trends has always been a strength of ours, and we will continue to quickly identify and capitalize on trends.” Despite the assurance, the news caused the price of Five Below stock to decline about 10%, from $132.79 per share on June 5, 2024 to $118.72 per share on June 6, 2024.

After the market closed on July 16, 2024, Five Below announced that CEO Joel Anderson resigned as President and CEO, and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. At the same time, the company reported that the quarter-to-date results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024 showed that comparable sales decreased 5% over the prior year. As a result, Five Below also announced that sales for the full quarter would be in the range of $820 million - $860 million and that comparable sales would decline approximately 6%-7%. This news caused a significant 25% decline in the price of Five Below stock, from $102.07 per share on July 16, 2024 to $76.50 per share on July 17, 2024.

What Can You Do?

