Israeli Occupation Kills 37 Palestinians On Central Gaza

8/24/2024 6:11:52 AM
GAZA, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- At least 37 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed by Israeli Occupation attacks in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, and Al-Wusta governorate in central Gaza on Saturday.
According to Palestinian health authorities, 11 people from one family were killed in the attacks in Khan Younis, while the Israeli occupation forces also targeted houses and camps in different areas across the city.
Meanwhile in central Gaza, the airstrikes targeted the Ein Jalout Towers at the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing four and injuring others. (end)
