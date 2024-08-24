Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Up USD 1.51 To USD 77.91
KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went up by USD 1.51 to USD 77.91 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 76.40 the previous day, said Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
Globally, brent crude oil went up by USD 1.80 to reach USD 79.02, and West Texas crude rose by USD 1.82 to reach USD 74.83. (end)
