(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="SUSS and WiseNet Asia Launch Success Academy in Malaysia to Foster Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Regional Social Impact" data-link=" and WiseNet Asia Launch Success Academy in Malaysia to Foster Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Regional Social Impact" class="whatsapp">Shar The Academy will offer programmes with cross-cultural experiences to empower students and executives for success in the global business arena

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OutReach Newswire - 23 August 2024 - The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and WiseNet Asia, a talent solutions and consultant company, today launched the SUSS Success Academy in Kuala Lumpur, unlocking new learning and training opportunities for students in Singapore and Malaysia.

The occasion was marked by an opening ceremony at The Gardens - A St Giles Signature Hotel in Kuala Lumpur and attended by over 100 guests from both countries, including representatives from institutions of higher learning, as well as industry partners and community partners. The ceremony was presided over by Mr. Vanu Gopala Menon , High Commissioner, Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, and Dr Ong Kian-Ming , Pro Vice-Chancellor, Taylor's University.

Grounded on SUSS' commitment to learning for life and creating social impact, the Academy will serve as a key nexus for academic and industry partners from both countries.

Through the Academy's two distinct tracks Personal Success and Professional Success SUSS will offer opportunities for students from SUSS and other Singapore pre-tertiary and tertiary to co-learn and co-innovate with students from Malaysia. This will include various comprehensive programmes such as interdisciplinary global learning courses and student exchanges. Additionally, SUSS students will have the chance to gain professional experience in the region through work attachments and internships.

Key initiatives include:



Student Leadership Development in Social Sustainability: In partnership Belum Eco Resort, SUSS will leverage the resort's facilities to develop a place-based education programme and experiential site, known as Camp R.A.I.S.E. Students can engage in hands-on activities and projects that emphasise practical applications of sustainability concepts.

Overseas Sports Excellence Programme : To deepen sporting and cultural relationships, over 80 SUSS student-athletes will conduct friendlies and training sessions with Malaysian athletes across different sporting groups. Beyond its student focus, the Academy, anchored on SUSS' expertise in adult and workplace learning, will also serve its dual purpose of creating professional training and development solutions for industry partners, organisations, and institutions.

Impact Start-Up Challenge (ISC) : The ISC is a credit-bearing course that offers a platform for students from Singapore and Malaysia to learn together and experience the startup ecosystem and work collaboratively to generate ideas, test and pivot their proposal in a real-world setting. The first of such partnerships is with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, enabling both Singapore and Malaysian students to learn and explore business ideas focused on sustainability.

Ecopreneur Innovation Programme (EIP): In collaboration with Belum Eco Resort, study trips to Orang Asli villages are being organised, where participants gain insights into the community's needs, brainstorm innovative business solutions, and develop prototypes aimed at improving their quality of life.

To further promote knowledge exchange and innovation, internship opportunities, and co-design and co-delivery of experiential programmes in Perak, SUSS signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday with Bonanza Educare and Perak Academy.said, 'The launch of the SUSS Success Academy in Kuala Lumpur embodies our collaborative spirit and dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for our students and enterprises. As part of our vision to be a university that inspires learning for life and impacts lives, our partnership with WiseNet Asia will offer a multitude of opportunities for students in both countries to further develop their mindsets and skill sets. We are excited about the positive impact this will bring to both nations.'said, 'We are excited to join forces with SUSS to establish this representative centre in Malaysia. This collaboration is a pivotal step towards shaping the future of young talents, providing them with opportunities for early-stage development. It will allow us to cultivate and mentor young executives, equipping them to thrive in a dynamic world driven by innovation, cutting-edge technologies, and groundbreaking discoveries.'The launch of the Success Academy in Kuala Lumpur marks the latest in a series of academy openings as SUSS continues to expand its educational footprint across Asia. Last year, SUSS established three academies in Ho Chi Minh City, Beijing, and Shenzhen. Three days ago, SUSS launched an academy in Bangkok in collaboration with Orange Cap Innovative (OCI) and other partners in establishing an experiential education site for student leadership development focused on Social Sustainability. In the next three months, the University will inaugurate four more academies in Jakarta, Manila, and Mumbai, bringing the total to eight regional academies.For more information, visit .SUSS:WiseNet Asia: Hashtag: #SUSS #WiseNet

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Singapore University of Social Sciences