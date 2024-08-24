(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SHENZHEN, CHINA - OutReach Newswire - 24 August 2024 - The elexcon2024 Shenzhen International Electronics Show hosted by Shenzhen Creativity Exhibition Co., Ltd. will open in Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian) from August 27 to 29,2024. The exhibition brings together the global electronics technology elites, comprehensively displaying the latest full-stack technologies and products, and aiming to promote the recovery of the electronics industry and meet the challenges and opportunities in the era of artificial intelligence.

As an annual event in the electronics industry, the elexcon2024 Shenzhen International Electronics Show will present a series of cutting-edge technologies and innovative applications for participants. The exhibition covers AI chips, embedded processors, intelligent sensing, new energy automotive electronics and other popular fields. More than 400 well-known exhibitors will display embedded AI, storage technology, automotive chip components and other cutting-edge technologies.

At the exhibition site, AI chips, embedded processors / MCU / MPU, storage, intelligent sensing, RISC-V technology and ecology, AIoT solutions, passive devices / discrete devices, PMIC and power devices, Chiplet and SiP advanced packaging technologies and nearly a thousand products will be exhibited, which will attract many visitors as a feast for technology lovers. ARM, NXP, Infineon?Renesas?Fujitsu?GigaDevice?Sunlord?CECport?Digikey?Silergy?Longsys?UNILC?HIKSEMI?CR MICRO ATBG?HED?TAIYO YUDEN?Techwinsemi?Zhuhai Semiconductor?Nationalchip?Mesilicon?ADATA?MindMotion?Dosilicon?Netac?3D Chips?Elitestek?GZLG?Fullha and Mouser from Kaifa Gala zone, and other high-quality manufacturers from automotive chips/component zone, China IC unicorn sensor zone, SiC / GaN industrial chain zone gather together.

In addition to the display of technologies and products, elexcon2024 also pays special attention to promoting new applications and new ecosystems. At the exhibition, the latest achievements in AI hardware, electric vehicles and new energy, AI PC and data center, edge intelligence, industrial motor control, smart medical care and other cutting-edge fields will be presented one by one, bringing a feast of science and technology to visitors.

The exhibition will not only inject new vitality into the recovery of the electronics industry, but also create a sufficient communication platform for the arrival of the AI era and the dual-carbon field. During the exhibition, more than 20 professional forum conferences will be held at the same time, covering many topics such as AI PC, smart sensors, new energy vehicle electronics, compound semiconductor, digital power supply, FPGA ecology, industrial AI digital intelligence, development trend of electronic components supply chain, system-level packaging SiP, etc. Electronics industry elites from all over the world will gather together to discuss the development trend and challenges of the electronics industry, and to share the latest technological achievements and application experience.

During the forum, more than 200 industry experts and corporate executives will give wonderful speeches and discussions, including Chloe Ma, Vice President of Business Development of Arm IOT Division, Liu Wei, Vice President of Infineon, and many other industry experts and corporate executives will give speeches and wonderful discussions. These conferences and forums will explore the latest technology trends in the electronics industry, market development, and the challenges and opportunities that the industry faces, providing a platform for participants to communicate and learn.

During the exhibition, the highly anticipated 'Kaifa Gala Engineer / Developer Carnival' will also be held as scheduled, bringing you the disassembly of hot-selling products, as well as the large-scale face-to-face communication site of more than 10 communities and receiving the development boards, etc.

The carnival also attracts the participation of the 21IC Electronic Network, Wildfire Electronics, Realtek Atom, embedded Linux and other well-known developer communities, and is also supported by Infineon, Renesas, Fujitsu, Gigadevice, Allwinner, Rockchip and other electronics industry leaders. They will bring the latest and most popular development boards, and work with engineers and developers to build a cool cyber section, showing the infinite charm of cutting-edge technologies.

It is worth mentioning that the carnival will specially invite the hardware developer community to co-host the on-site disassembly of annual hot-selling products and BOM analysis activities, which will trigger a heated discussion of AI + future technology and ecology, allowing the audience to have a deeper understanding of the internal structure and technical principles of the latest technology products.

The renewed upgrade of the 'Kaifa Gala Engineer / Developer Carnival' not only provides a platform for engineers and developers to communicate and learn, but also injects new vitality into the development of the electronics industry.

The grand opening of the elexcon2024 Shenzhen International Electronics Show, hosted by Shenzhen Creativity Exhibition Co., Ltd., fully demonstrates the strong resilience and vitality of the electronics industry across the cycle. In this exhibition, they will witness the emergence of many innovative technologies and products, and deeply feel the unremitting efforts made by colleagues in the industry to jointly promote the prosperity and development of the electronics industry. They firmly believe that the future of the electronics industry will be promising. Please get in touch with 0755-88311535. Please visit the official website at for more details.

Hashtag: #elexcon2024

