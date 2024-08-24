Hyderabad Govt. Demolishes Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre, Actor Responds

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) authorities, on Saturday, began demolishing the N-Convention Centre, which is an establishment owned by renowned Telugu Nagarjuna.

The demolition comes amid the backdrop of allegations of illegal within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area. Nagarjuna, on the contrary said that there has been misinformation, and that the demolition has been carried out wrongfully.

“The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning,” the actor posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Madhapur police commissioner had earlier stated that additional police force had been deployed at the site to ensure a smooth demolition .

"HYDRAA officials have started demolishing the N Convention Hall this morning and we have deployed police force to ensure the demolition is carried out smoothly, as the land comes under the FTL zone, "said Madhapur DCP, reported ANI.

What is the N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad

Built on a 10-acre plot in Telangana's Hyderabad, the N-Convention centre has been under the scanner for years. According to a report by NDTV, the demolition follows after allegations of illegal construction within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area and buffer zone of the Thammidikunta Lake in the Madhapur area of the city .