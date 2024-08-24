(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, the Brazilian chose not to endorse an international declaration that challenged the of Venezuela's recent elections. It cited disagreements with both the tone and content of the document.



Previously released, this statement received endorsements from the United States, the European Union, ten other Latin American countries, and the Organization of American States (OAS) .



The endorsers labeled the Venezuelan as rigged. Just a day earlier, Venezuela's Supreme Court had declared Nicolás Maduro the election winner.



Sources from the Brazilian Foreign Ministry shared with G1 that Brazil's refusal stemmed from its unique dialogue with all Venezuelan political factions. They highlighted Brazil's firm stance on demanding transparency.







Venezuela's elections, now nearly a month old, continue to stir controversy. Without electoral records, both the government and opposition are claiming victory.



Brazil, therefore, continues its neutral approach. It neither recognizes nor refutes the results, but keeps pressing for the release of voting records.



Meanwhile, Brazil is actively conversing with Colombia. This neighbor has an extensive border with Venezuela and engages with both Venezuelan government and opposition.



Colombia and Venezuela share a deep historical connection, having once been part of Gran Colombia. This shared past binds the two nations like siblings, a bond that should never be forgotten.



This collaboration showcases the depth and regional significance of Venezuela's political situation.



Brazil's position highlights the complex challenges of navigating Latin American political dynamics. It underscores the importance of a balanced approach in international relations.

Background: Contrast with Chile's Stance

Comparing Brazil's diplomatic approach under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with Chile's under President Gabriel Boric reveals stark contrasts.



While Brazil opts for dialogue and neutrality, emphasizing transparency, Chile, under Boric, has directly criticized the legitimacy of Venezuela's elections and denounced the Venezuelan Supreme Court's validation of Maduro's victory.



These differing responses from two major left-wing leaders in South America highlight their distinct ideological and diplomatic priorities in the region.



Brazil Refuses to Endorse International Critique of Venezuelan Elections

MENAFN24082024007421016031ID1108595978