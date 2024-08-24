Art And Soul: São Paulo’S Must-See Events This Weekend

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prepare for an exhilarating weekend in São Paulo with a range of unmissable events from August 23 to 25, 2024!
The city offers everything from exhibitions and concerts to cultural happenings and theatrical performances suitable for various tastes and budgets.
Highlighted Events:
Amelia Toledo: Chromatic Landscape | Exhibition
Dive into over 100 artworks at the Brazilian Museum of Sculpture and Ecology (MuBE) , where Amelia Toledo's "Chromatic Landscape" exhibition blends color dynamics with diverse materials, featuring never-before-seen works like "Waterfall of Love" and "Sky Square."
When: Friday to Sunday, 11 AM - 6 PM
Where: MuBE, Rua Alemanha 221, Jardim Europa
Admission: Free
Harry PotterTM: The Exhibition | Exhibition
This immersive exhibition at the Oca explores the magical world of Harry PotterTM, showcasing authentic props, behind-the-scenes footage, and interactive surprises that bring the beloved saga to life.
When: Friday, 10 AM - 7 PM; Saturday and Sunday, 9 AM - 7 PM
Where: Oca, Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, S/n - Moema
Admission: R$50 - R$400
Singular Plural: Rubem Valentim | Exhibition
Opening Saturday, this exhibit at the Museu Afro Brasil Emanoel Araujo presents an inclusive aesthetic experience with adapted artworks for those with disabilities, featuring photographs, serigraphs, and sculptures.
When: Friday to Sunday, 10 AM - 5 PM
Where: Museu Afro Brasil, Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, s/n, Parque Ibirapuera
Admission: R$7.50 - R$15
Concerts by Pitty and Marcelo Falcão | Music Show
Experience a double feature concert night with Pitty and Marcelo Falcão. Ticket purchasers in the 'full price' category receive a complimentary ticket for a friend.
When: Friday, 10:30 PM
Where: Clube Atlético Juventus, Rua Juventus, 690 - Mooca
Admission: R$70 - R$275
Natiruts: Farewell Tour | Concert
Catch the farewell tour "Take with You" by Natiruts, featuring a blend of classic tracks, B-sides, and top hits, enriched with unexpected elements.
When: Friday and Saturday, 8 PM
Where: Allianz Parque, Avenida Francisco Matarazzo, 1705 - Água Branca
Admission: R$50 - R$990
Ferrugem 10 Years | Concert
Celebrate a decade of hits with Ferrugem, performing both classic tracks and recent singles.
When: Saturday, 10 PM
Where: Espaço Unimed, Rua Tagipuru, 795 - Barra Funda
Admission: R$85 - R$280
Additional Picks:
Dear Evan Hansen | Theatre
Fuerza Bruta - AVEN | Theatre
All the Wonderful Things | Theatre
World Foods & Music Festival | Festival
Vila Madalena Art Fair | Festival
Cora, Sweet Poetry | Children's Theatre
These events represent just a slice of what São Paulo has to offer, ensuring a weekend filled with culture, entertainment, and discovery.
Whether you're a local or a visitor, these attractions are sure to enrich your experience in this vibrant city.
MENAFN24082024007421016031ID1108595975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.