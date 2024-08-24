Art And Soul: São Paulo’S Must-See Events This Weekend

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prepare for an exhilarating weekend in São Paulo with a range of unmissable events from August 23 to 25, 2024!



The city offers everything from exhibitions and concerts to cultural happenings and theatrical performances suitable for various tastes and budgets.

Highlighted Events:

Amelia Toledo: Chromatic Landscape | Exhibition

Dive into over 100 artworks at the Brazilian Museum of Sculpture and Ecology (MuBE) , where Amelia Toledo's "Chromatic Landscape" blends color dynamics with diverse materials, featuring never-before-seen works like "Waterfall of Love" and "Sky Square."







When: Friday to Sunday, 11 AM - 6 PM



Where: MuBE, Rua Alemanha 221, Jardim Europa

Admission: Free







When: Friday, 10 AM - 7 PM; Saturday and Sunday, 9 AM - 7 PM



Where: Oca, Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, S/n - Moema

Admission: R$50 - R$400







When: Friday to Sunday, 10 AM - 5 PM



Where: Museu Afro Brasil, Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, s/n, Parque Ibirapuera

Admission: R$7.50 - R$15







When: Friday, 10:30 PM



Where: Clube Atlético Juventus, Rua Juventus, 690 - Mooca

Admission: R$70 - R$275







When: Friday and Saturday, 8 PM



Where: Allianz Parque, Avenida Francisco Matarazzo, 1705 - Água Branca

Admission: R$50 - R$990







When: Saturday, 10 PM



Where: Espaço Unimed, Rua Tagipuru, 795 - Barra Funda

Admission: R$85 - R$280







Dear Evan Hansen | Theatre



Fuerza Bruta - AVEN | Theatre



All the Wonderful Things | Theatre



World Foods & Music Festival | Festival



Vila Madalena Art Fair | Festival

Cora, Sweet Poetry | Children's Theatre



Harry PotterTM: The Exhibition | ExhibitionThis immersive exhibition at the Oca explores the magical world of Harry PotterTM, showcasing authentic props, behind-the-scenes footage, and interactive surprises that bring the beloved saga to life.Singular Plural: Rubem Valentim | ExhibitionOpening Saturday, this exhibit at the Museu Afro Brasil Emanoel Araujo presents an inclusive aesthetic experience with adapted artworks for those with disabilities, featuring photographs, serigraphs, and sculptures.Concerts by Pitty and Marcelo Falcão | Music ShowExperience a double feature concert night with Pitty and Marcelo Falcão. Ticket purchasers in the 'full price' category receive a complimentary ticket for a friend.Natiruts: Farewell Tour | ConcertCatch the farewell tour "Take with You" by Natiruts, featuring a blend of classic tracks, B-sides, and top hits, enriched with unexpected elements.Ferrugem 10 Years | ConcertCelebrate a decade of hits with Ferrugem, performing both classic tracks and recent singles.Additional Picks:These events represent just a slice of what São Paulo has to offer, ensuring a weekend filled with culture, entertainment, and discovery.Whether you're a local or a visitor, these attractions are sure to enrich your experience in this vibrant city.