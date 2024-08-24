Russian Army Has Already Lost 606,490 Soldiers In Ukraine
Date
8/24/2024 3:08:51 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 24, 2024, amounted to about 606,490 people, including 1,160 people in the last day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 8,542 (+9) Russian tanks, 16,620 (+21) armored combat vehicles, 17,349 (+42) artillery systems, 1,169 (+2) MLRS, 935 (+3) air defense systems, 367 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 14,064 (+39), cruise missiles - 2,444 (+2), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 23,383 (+54), special equipment - 2,911 (+1).
Read also:
Russians shelled Donetsk
region over 50 times in three days, 11 people killed - MIA
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, on August 23, as of 22:00, 125 combat clashes with Russian invaders took place at the front.
MENAFN24082024000193011044ID1108595875
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.