Russian Army Has Already Lost 606,490 Soldiers In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 24, 2024, amounted to about 606,490 people, including 1,160 people in the last day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 8,542 (+9) Russian tanks, 16,620 (+21) armored combat vehicles, 17,349 (+42) artillery systems, 1,169 (+2) MLRS, 935 (+3) air defense systems, 367 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 14,064 (+39), missiles - 2,444 (+2), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 23,383 (+54), special equipment - 2,911 (+1).

Russians shelledregion over 50 times in three days, 11 people killed - MIA

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on August 23, as of 22:00, 125 combat clashes with Russian invaders took place at the front.