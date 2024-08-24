Kuwait Amir Congratulates Ukraine On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulations to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his country's national day on Saturday. His Highness the Amir wished Zelenskyy a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Ukraine and its people. (end) ag

