Kuwait Premier Congratulates Ukraine On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent a cable of congratulations to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his country's national day on Saturday. (pick up previous) ag

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.