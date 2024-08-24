Denzel Washington Hints At Retirement After ‘Gladiator II’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 24 (IANS) star and award-winner Denzel Washington has hinted at retiring from the world of cinema after Ridley Scott's“Gladiator II” and said that there are very few films left for him to make that he is interested in.

The Academy Award winner said he was“tremendously inspired” by Scott's upcoming sequel“Gladiator II”, which is all set to release on November 22 in theaters, while hinting that he's nearing the end of his acting career, reports deadline.

“There are very few films left for me to make that I'm interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley,” he told Empire after last working with the filmmaker in the 2007 film“American Gangster”.

“We had a great go-round the first go-round and here we are. He's engaged. He's excited about life and his next film. He's an inspiration,” added Washington.

“We should all want to feel like that at 86.”

Scott said the long-awaited sequel to his Oscar-winning 2000 movie is“the best thing I've ever made,” before clarifying,“One of the best things. I've made a few good 'uns... it's full-bore, brutal action.”

Actor Paul Mescal stars as Lucius, who enters the Coliseum years after witnessing Maximus (played in the original by Russell Crowe) die at the hands of his uncle, Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) in“Gladiator II”.

After making his onscreen debut more than 40 years ago, Washington even directed and produced movies with such titles as“Antwone Fisher” in 2002, 2007's“The Great Debaters”,“Fences” in 2016 and“A Journal for Jordan” in 2021.

Washington previously hinted at his retirement from acting as he appeared at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida in June.

“The things that are going on for me professionally behind the camera are as important to me now as in front of the camera,” said Washington.

“I think there's less and less time I'll be spending in front of the camera.”