Zaheer Iqbal To Sonakshi Sinha: Lifetime More Of You Annoying Me

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Zaheer Iqbal had the sweetest message for his wife Sonakshi Sinha on their two-months anniversary.

Taking to Instagram stories, Zaheer shared a of the two walking the streets of New York. The two are seen walking hand-in-hand, when Sonakshi notices her husband recording her, the two burst out in laughter.

“2 months anniversary today, only a lifetime more of you annoying me all day everyday... Yay!” he wrote as the caption.

The recently shared a sneak-peek from her holiday in New York with Zaheer, whom she referred to as her“heart and home.”

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she posted a handful of romantic pictures featuring her and Zaheer and captioned it:“Home is where the heart is... and wherever in the world... my heart is with my home - @iamzahero.”

Earlier this week, the actress took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a dessert which had“I love you more than ice cream” written on it.

“Everyone needs a cutie like you to laugh with, cuddle upto, and make really bad decisions with. We're like a tiny (but mighty) little gang. If you haven't noticed already, I think you're pretty cool. Honey, honestly, you complete me xo,” the description read.

Sonakshi got married to her longtime beau Zaheer in a civil ceremony on June 23. They had their families and close friends around them during their intimate wedding.

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in a film titled“Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness”, directed by Kussh Sinha. She will be seen starring alongside names such as Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in the upcoming film.

The film was shot across London and other locales of the UK.