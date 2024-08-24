‘Perfect’ PSG Put On ‘Spectacle’ Against Montpellier, Says Luis Enrique After Thumping 6-0 Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 24 (IANS) Paris Saint Germain delivered a brilliant outing against Montpellier on Friday as Luis Enrique's men slotted six goals past their opponents on what was a lethal night for the attackers.

Following the game, Enrique stated that for PSG is more of a 'spectacle' and that the team is hungry in the new season. '

"There's no doubt about it, I'm very, very, very, very, very happy with the way the team connected out on the pitch tonight, in attack and defence, as well as the connection with our fans, who were singing and enjoying themselves. For us, football is a spectacle, a show. With this profile of players, we're trying to show our fans that we're hungry and that we want them to enjoy themselves. Especially when you're lucky enough to coach these players,” said the PSG head coach to reporters.

Bradley Barcola opened the scoring on the night with a sublime finish. Launched like a rocket down the left by new signing Joao Neves, the French international sent the Parc into raptures by opening the scoring with an exquisite toe-poke in the 4th minute.

Barcola and Neves combined again as Joao produced a marvellous pass to Marco Asensio, who finished clinically to extend the lead in the 24th minute of the game.

The Parisians came back even hungrier in the second half as Ousmane Dembele quickly donned his chef's hat and cooked up a superb assist for Barcola, who scored his second of the night in the 53rd minute.

Hakimi and Warren scored two quickfire goals in the 58th and 61st minute respectively to take the five-goal advantage.

With a five-goal lead, coach Luis Enrique could afford to change his entire attacking setup, and duly brought on Kang-In Lee, Randal Kolo Muani and new signing Desire Doue to join in the occasion. With the Parc des Princes in a rapturous mood, the Parisians were as free in their play as they were inspired, and Kang-in Lee rounded off the scoring with a superb curling effort to make it 6-0 in the 81st minute.

Enrique was in awe of his side's performance and summed up the massive victory as 'perfect.'

“It was a perfect night. We had 16 stars tonight, all the players who took part. Sixteen stars in attack and in defence, that is perfection, and that is what we are looking for,” added Enrique.