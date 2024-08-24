(MENAFN- Abtodom) AVTODOM Group of Companies and AvtoSpetsCenter Group of Companies together with the Ostrov Mechty Park held a creative children's competition on the theme My Dream Car. Creative drawings by children with the image of their dream car were accepted for participation in the competition.



The winners of the AVTODOM Group of Companies and AvtoSpetsCenter Group of Companies competition received branded gifts. Ostrov Mechty presented the winners with tickets to visit the amusement park. Parents and children will be able to relax and have fun there.



Six winners were announced after the results were announced. Three winners received gifts from AVTODOM Group of Companies and tickets to the amusement Ostrov Mechty Park. Three winners received gifts from AvtoSpetsCenter Group of Companies and tickets to the amusement park from Ostrov Mechty Park *. The results were published in the Telegram channels of the organizers. Ostrov Mechty Park provided six tickets to visit the Amusement Park as prizes.



The winner of the competition in the AVTODOM Group of Companies Telegram channel received a ticket to Ostrov Mechty Park and a Porsche Mission E children's construction set from Porsche Center Taganka. The ticket to the Ostrov Mechty Park amusement park went to the second winner along with a gift - a toy super cat from OMODA AVTODOM Vnukovo. The third lucky winner of the drawing received a branded teddy bear from EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka.



Participants who took 1st and 2nd place in the Telegram channel competition received tickets to the Ostrov Mechty Park and a children's educational game ŠKODA. The third winner received a teddy bear from EXEED Center AutoSpetsCenter Khimki and a children's educational game ŠKODA.



"Thank you very much for the competition. My son enjoyed taking part in it. He tried to draw cars from his fantasies. Our family was pleasantly surprised by the win and the prize", - the parents of the winner of the competition in the Telegram channel AVTODOM commented.



"Our daughter very carefully drew the car of her dreams. We are glad that her drawing took one of the prize places! Thanks to the organizers and partners for the gifts", - the parents of one of the winners of the competition in the Telegram channel commented.



"Almost every child is ready to fantasize about the car of their dreams and depict what it looks like. This is an interesting leisure activity for a child, time spent together with parents and an opportunity to win a prize that will appeal to children and adults. The winners of the competition received tickets from our partner, the Ostrov Mechty Amusement Park. The whole family can spend the whole day there. The competition was an excellent opportunity for children to show their imagination, demonstrate their creative skills and compete for great prizes", - said Anna Utkina, Director of the Communications Department of AVTODOM Group of Companies and AvtoSpetsCenter Group of Companies.





