Global Bioanalytical Testing Market to Surpass USD 9.6 Billion by 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the global bioanalytical testing services market generated a revenue of USD 3,985.9 million in 2024. The market is projected to experience a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2024 to 2030, with expectations to reach USD 9,652.6 million by 2030.



This growth is driven by the strong life sciences sector's reliance on bioanalytical testing, the presence of key service providers, the increasing number of ongoing clinical trials, substantial research and development investments, and the expanding biosimilar and generic drug industries. Additionally, the rise in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies outsourcing preclinical, clinical, and laboratory testing services is further fueling industry expansion.



Many biopharmaceutical companies are opting to outsource bioanalytical testing instead of conducting in-house testing for drug development and validation of various assays at both preclinical and clinical stages. This trend is primarily due to the companies’ focus on optimizing the drug development process by concentrating on their core competencies, enabling faster and more cost-effective market entry with new products.



In 2023, the small molecule segment led the market with a commanding 50% share, and it is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. This is largely due to the traditional role of small molecules as pharmaceuticals, with a molecular weight under 900 Daltons, allowing them to effectively influence biological processes.



Furthermore, numerous outsourcing firms are offering comprehensive studies on small molecules, including pharmacokinetic evaluations, pharmacodynamic studies, and biomarker assays.



By test type, the bioavailability segment generated the largest revenue share in 2023, accounting for 40%, and is projected to continue leading during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high demand for these services in the development of generic molecules.



Moreover, companies are increasingly focusing on developing the most effective therapeutic drugs with optimized drug moiety. The rising consumer awareness regarding self-care is also boosting the demand for pharmaceutical drugs, which in turn is significantly driving the need for bioavailability testing.



In 2023, North America led the bioanalytical testing services market, capturing approximately 45% of the total share, and is expected to see robust growth with a strong CAGR in the coming years. This dominance is mainly due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, increased adoption of large molecule therapeutics and peptides, significant growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors, and the presence of major bioanalytical service providers in the region.



The U.S. is at the forefront of the North American market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure, a large number of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, and leading contract research organizations and bioanalytical testing service providers in the country.



