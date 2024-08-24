Moh: 5,200 Ukrainians Have Been Evacuated For Treatment Abroad

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Already 5,234 Ukrainians have been evacuated for abroad.

“Evacuation flights have been carried out weekly since the beginning of the full-scale war. During this time, within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of and the European Commission, with the support of the World Health Organization, European and many partners, 5,234 patients were evacuated by specialized medical transport,” the statement said.

It is noted that patients are received by medical institutions in more than 30 countries, including Austria, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Poland, Lithuania, France, and others.

Among the countries that provided the largest number of treatment places for Ukrainian citizens: Germany - 1,293 people, Poland - 427 people, Norway - 378 people.

The Ministry of Health reminds that adults and children with severe injuries, burns and diseases requiring specialized and emergency medical care are subject to evacuation.

Among the evacuees are more than 700 children with injuries and cancer.

As reported, 33 memoranda of cooperation have already been signed between clinics in Ukraine and Europe, including France, the Netherlands, and Lithuania.

