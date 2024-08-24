Moh: 5,200 Ukrainians Have Been Evacuated For Treatment Abroad
Date
8/24/2024 1:06:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Already 5,234 Ukrainians have been evacuated for treatment abroad.
This was reported by the press servic of the Ministry of Health, Ukrinform reports.
“Evacuation flights have been carried out weekly since the beginning of the full-scale war. During this time, within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of health and the European Commission, with the support of the World Health Organization, European governments and many partners, 5,234 patients were evacuated by specialized medical transport,” the statement said.
It is noted that patients are received by medical institutions in more than 30 countries, including Austria, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Poland, Lithuania, France, and others.
Among the countries that provided the largest number of treatment places for Ukrainian citizens: Germany - 1,293 people, Poland - 427 people, Norway - 378 people.
Read also:
MoH has approved first members of council for restoration of Okhmatdyt
The Ministry of Health reminds that adults and children with severe injuries, burns and diseases requiring specialized and emergency medical care are subject to evacuation.
Among the evacuees are more than 700 children with injuries and cancer.
As reported, 33 memoranda of cooperation have already been signed between clinics in Ukraine and Europe, including France, the Netherlands, and Lithuania.
Photo: MINISTRY OF HEALTH
MENAFN24082024000193011044ID1108595767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.