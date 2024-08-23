End Of An Era: Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) After an illustrious career spanning over a decade, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has officially announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket and IPL.

Also known as Gabbar on and off the field, Dhawan is one of the most entertaining cricketers on the ground and thus his journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

Dhawan made his international debut in 2010 and quickly became a mainstay in the Indian cricketing setup, known for his explosive batting and charismatic presence on and off the field. Over the years, he has been an integral part of numerous victories for India across all formats.

In his retirement announcement, Dhawan expressed gratitude and excitement about the future and said, "Representing my country on the international stage has been an incredible honor for me in my cricket journey, and wearing the Indian jersey will always hold a special place in my heart. I am deeply grateful & thankful to everyone who has been my backbone in this beautiful experience-my family, my relatives & friends, teammates, coaches, and, most importantly, a very big thanks to the loving fans who have been an incredible part of my journey and my life.”

Known for his successful cricket career, especially in limited-overs formats, Shikhar has been a key player for India and various IPL teams. His illustrious career reached the peak in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, where his exceptional performance earned him the esteemed“Mr ICC” tag as the tournament's best player. His dynamic innings and crucial contributions were instrumental in India's victories. He has been the first batsman to hit back to back centuries in IPL and holds record for hitting most fours in IPL. He has also captained both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad simultaneously which no other player has got an opportunity to lead so far.

Dhawan is all set to focus on his business ventures with the“DaOne Group, and his ownership of the Delhi Premier League team, South Delhi Superstars.”

He is looking forward to starting his new Innings in his life and career while continuing to make significant strides in fitness and lifestyle industries. His past ventures include a chain of fitness centers, a sports equipment line, and a wellness brand that promotes healthy living.

As he bids adieu to International cricket, Dhawan's legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. His contributions to the game will be remembered fondly by fans, teammates, and cricketing experts alike. Dhawan's announcement of his retirement marks the end of an era for the entire cricketing world.