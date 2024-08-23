Miningnewsbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Looking To Uncover The Next Great Canadian Ni Discovery

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) is actively exploring and developing large-scale nickel deposits in the Canadian metal hotbeds of the Trans-Hudson Corridor.“Efforts like Fathom Nickel's to uncover the next great Canadian nickel discovery are essential to any efforts by the west to secure critical metals. These efforts, if successful, could propel Canada to become one of the world's biggest nickel producers in the coming years,” a recent article reads.

“In 2023, Canada's nickel production paled in comparison to Indonesia's – 180,000 metric tons versus a staggering 1.7 million metric tons. Canada is aiming to make up some ground with large and extremely high-grade deposits at Fathom's Gochager Lake and Albert Lake projects spanning over 112,000 square hectares in Saskatchewan and CNC's metal-rich (3.8 million metric tons of proven and probable nickel reserves) Crawford project in Ontario... Fathom has delivered promising results to date at Albert Lake and Gochager Lake, both of which have strong historic data, including the Albert Lake producing high grade nickel, copper and platinum group elements in the 1960s and Gochager Lake being the subject of an historic open pit resources detailing millions of tons of mineralization containing nickel and copper.”

To view the full article, visit

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is a junior exploration company focused on exploring for and developing world class nickel camps in the province of Saskatchewan.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN