Miningnewsbreaks Why Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Is 'One To Watch'

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground platinum group metals (“PGM”) deposit discovered by Platinum Group in 2011 and located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.“The Waterberg Project is planned as a fully mechanized platinum, palladium, rhodium and Gold mine, including by-product copper and nickel production, and is projected to be one of the largest and lowest cost PGM mines globally,” reads a recent article.“The company's primary business objective is to advance the Waterberg Project to a development and construction decision. An update to the 2019 Definite Feasibility Study is expected in 2024.”
About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.
Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit .
