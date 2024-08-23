Keybank's“Money, Me And Key” Program Delivers Financial Empowerment Opportunities For Community Members

(MENAFN- 3BL) KeyBank has partnered with Shiloh Baptist Church in Cleveland's Central neighborhood to host in-person group education sessions as well as one-on-one Financial Wellness Reviews.

The 15-minute Financial Wellness Reviews are designed for individuals to meet with an experienced banker to understand where their finances stand and chart a path to reaching financial goals. Whether you're looking to build credit, save for a major purchase, or simply improve your financial health, Key's bankers are here to help.

Money, Me & Key invites all people within our communities to take control of their money and put it to work to support the lives they want to live. These in-person hour-long sessions will dive deep into topics including debt management, mortgage modifications, home equity lines of credit, identity theft, retirement and estate planning.

All events will take place at Shiloh Baptist Church, 5500 Scovill Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44104.

Money, Me & Key workshops will be held from 12:30PM to 1:30PM on Sunday, September 8, Sunday, September 22, Sunday, September 29, and Sunday, October 6. To register for these in-person workshops, click here .

