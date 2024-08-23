Qatari, US Leaders Discuss Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with President United States of America Joe Biden the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

During in a phone call on Friday, they discussed regional and international developments, as well as the joint mediation efforts to stop the war in Gaza, a statement from Qatar Amiri Diwan said on Friday.

They also explored ways to enhance the strategic relations between the two countries, according to the statement. (end)

