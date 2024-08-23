Qatari, US Leaders Discuss Situation In Gaza
Date
8/23/2024 8:08:24 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with President United States of America Joe Biden the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian Territories.
During in a phone call on Friday, they discussed regional and international developments, as well as the joint mediation efforts to stop the war in Gaza, a statement from Qatar Amiri Diwan said on Friday.
They also explored ways to enhance the strategic relations between the two countries, according to the statement. (end)
ahs
MENAFN23082024000071011013ID1108595529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.