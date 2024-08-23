MRNA Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Moderna, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --



Why:

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA ) between January 18, 2023 and June 25, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 8, 2024.

So what: If you purchased Moderna securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Moderna class action, go to

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 8, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) mRNA-1345, an mRNA respiratory syncytial virus ("RSV") vaccine intended to protect adults aged 60 and above from lower respiratory tract disease cause by RSV infection, was less effective than defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, mRNA-1345's clinical and/or commercial prospects were overstated; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Moderna class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

About Rosen Law: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Rosen Law Firm does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Rosen Law Firm have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: , on Twitter: or on Facebook: .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm,

P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]



SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.