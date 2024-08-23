DXCM Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Dexcom, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM ) between January 8, 2024 and July 25, 2024. DexCom describes itself as an "international company that develops, manufactures, and distributes continuous glucose monitoring systems for management." A class action has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 21, 2024.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, on July 25, 2024, Dexcom announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of DexCom's salesforce; notably, that it was not truly equipped to execute on DexCom's perceived growth potential. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

