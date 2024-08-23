CSX Achieves Labor Agreements With Seven Additional Unions, Improves Wages And Benefits For Railroad Workers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it has reached new tentative five-year collective bargaining agreements with seven additional unions. These agreements cover the following groups:



The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), covering maintenance of way employees;

The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM) covering machinists and roadway mechanics.

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Transportation Division (SMART-TD), covering the yardmasters;

The Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC) covering carmen at the Fruit Growers Express Company subsidiary of CSX;

The Transportation Communications Union (TCU) covering the clerical craft at Fruit Growers Express;

The American Railway and Airway Supervisors' Association (ARASA) covering mechanical department supervisors; and The B&O Joint Council (BOJC) covering mechanical department foremen/supervisors.



CSX President and CEO Joe Hinrichs commented,“We are incredibly pleased to have reached these tentative agreements ahead of the re-negotiation process, reflecting our strong commitment to collaboration with our union partners. These agreements are a testament to the hard work and dedication of all parties involved, ensuring a bright future for our workforce and the sustained success of CSX operations. Together, as ONE CSX, we are building a path forward that benefits our employees, our customers, and the communities we serve.”

The tentative agreements, which are pending ratification by the unions' membership at CSX, were reached more than four months before the current collective agreements become amendable under the federal Railway Labor Act. With these new agreements, CSX has now reached a total of 12 separate tentative agreements, covering more than 50% of its union employees. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits.

CSX remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements over the coming days and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.

