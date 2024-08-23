State Reception Hosted In Honor Of President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva In Tashkent
Date
8/23/2024 7:16:31 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 23, a state reception was hosted by Shavkat
Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and his wife
Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, in honor of Ilham Aliyev, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, in
Tashkent, Azernews reports.
MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108595411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.