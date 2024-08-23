عربي


State Reception Hosted In Honor Of President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva In Tashkent

8/23/2024 7:16:31 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 23, a state reception was hosted by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, in honor of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108595411


AzerNews

