President Ilham Aliyev Concludes State Visit To Uzbekistan
Date
8/23/2024 7:16:31 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has completed his state visit
to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews
reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Islam
Karimov Tashkent International Airport decorated with the national
flags of the two countries.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen
off by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other
officials.
MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108595410
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.