Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Announces Extension Of Warrants

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand (“ CPS ” or the“ Company ”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 26,494,908 warrants (the " Warrants ") to purchase an aggregate of 26,494,908 common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement unit offering that closed August 31, 2022 and are currently set to expire on August 31, 2024. The Company intends to extend the expiry date by 4 months to December 31, 2024. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share, will remain unchanged.



In the event that the 30-day volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") is at or greater than $0.90 per Common Share, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

The Company believes that the extension is justified to ensure that the holders of the Warrants have additional time to exercise their Warrants as CPS continues to remain engaged with the Province of Manitoba and the Government of Canada to progress potential financial incentive packages, as previously announced by the Company on May 23, 2024, for its integrated patterned solar glass manufacturing facility in Selkirk, Manitoba.

The extension of the Warrants is subject to approval by the TSXV. The Company intends to issue an updated news release upon receipt of the approval of the Warrant extension.

A total of 9,448,419 Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be "related parties" of CPS Therefore, the amendment of Warrants to extend their expiry date may constitute a "related party transaction" as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements can be relied upon as the fair market value of the Warrants held by interested parties does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

The Company is developing manufacturing capacity for ultra high-clarity patterned solar glass through a Company-owned facility to be located in Selkirk, Manitoba that utilizes the high-purity, low-iron silica sand from its wholly owned Wanipigow quarry leases and renewable Manitoba hydroelectricity. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CPS".

