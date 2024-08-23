(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lawful interception (LI) size is estimated to grow by USD 14.35 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about

32.57%

during the forecast period. Increasing vulnerability to crime and

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

recent developments by vendors of lawful interception solutions. However,

security and privacy concerns regarding lawful interception

Key market players include AQSACOM Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dreamlab Technologies AG, Incognito Software Systems Inc., IPS Intelligence and Public Security Spa, Keysight Technologies Inc., Musarubra US LLC, Pert Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Progress Software Corp., RCS ETM SICUREZZA Spa, Signalogic Inc., SIO Spa, SS8 Networks Inc., SSI PACIFIC PTY LTD., TelcoBridges Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Utimaco GmbH, Verint Systems Inc., and ZTE Corp..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global lawful interception (LI) market 2024-2028

Lawful Interception (LI) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.57% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14352.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Canada, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled AQSACOM Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dreamlab Technologies AG, Incognito Software Systems Inc., IPS Intelligence and Public Security Spa, Keysight Technologies Inc., Musarubra US LLC, Pert Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Progress Software Corp., RCS ETM SICUREZZA Spa, Signalogic Inc., SIO Spa, SS8 Networks Inc., SSI PACIFIC PTY LTD., TelcoBridges Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Utimaco GmbH, Verint Systems Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Market Driver

Several vendors are actively participating in the global lawful interception market, employing strategic initiatives to bolster their presence. In August 2022, SS8 Networks, a prominent lawful interception solutions provider, expanded its software development team to address growing international demand. This team will focus on research and development for their flagship offerings, including Intellego XT, Xcipio, and Location Intelligence, based in Toronto. In June 2023, Cisco, a leading enterprise networking and security company, began delivering AI-driven Cisco Security Cloud to streamline cybersecurity and enable remote workforce productivity. Cisco's investment in advanced AI and machine learning technologies aims to streamline operations and boost efficiency for security teams, contributing to the expansion of the global lawful interception market.



The Lawful Interception (LI) market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing need for network providers to ensure security and compliance with communication regulations. With the surge in packet data volume from smartphones, tablets, and various communication modalities like text messaging, voice communication (including VoIP and PSTN), and audio-video calls, physical monitoring tools are no longer sufficient. Network technology advancements such as WiMAX, Wireless, WLAN, and virtualization are driving the demand for real-time data analytics and cloud-based interception solutions. Service providers (SPs) are investing in these services to counteract growing security threats from terrorist networks, cybercrime, and criminal operations. AQSACOM Innovating Intelligence is a leading player in this market, offering advanced software solutions for intercepting and analyzing cybernetic traffic in compliance with cloud security regulations.



Market

Challenges



Lawful Interception (LI) refers to the authorized process enabling law enforcement agencies to access individual subscribers' communication data through court orders or legal authorization. However, this practice presents significant challenges for interception solution providers. Concerns revolve around the accuracy, privacy, and security of data, as the potential exists for unauthorized access by service providers' employees. Furthermore, there's a risk of misuse by law enforcement agencies, potentially targeting political activists, minorities, or others without proper justification. In countries with limited regulation, interception can be used as a tool for power and control, rather than crime prevention. These privacy and security concerns may hinder the growth of the global LI market during the forecast period. The Lawful Interception (LI) market is growing rapidly as enterprises and government agencies face increasing challenges in investigating criminal activities in the digital age. With the proliferation of communication devices and modalities, including audio-video calls, facsimile, and file transfer, intercepting cybernetic traffic for due diligence has become essential. However, the use of cloud computing and cloud-based interception solutions brings new challenges. Compliance with cloud security regulations is crucial, as is ensuring the security of data centers and data traffic. Criminals are constantly evolving, using cybercrime to conduct illegal online activities such as data breaches, downloads, and financial crimes. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies require advanced LI solutions to investigate terrorist networks and criminal operations. Network operators and ISPs play a critical role in facilitating LI, while mobile data and voice telephony add complexity to the interception process. AQSACOM Innovating Intelligence offers advanced LI solutions to help businesses and governments stay ahead of the curve.

Segment Overview



This lawful interception (li) market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Law enforcement agencies 1.2 Enterprises



2.1 Solutions 2.2 Services



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Law enforcement agencies-

The Lawful Interception (LI) market refers to the provision of technology solutions that enable authorized interception of telecommunications and internet data in accordance with legal procedures. This market caters to the needs of law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies for investigative purposes. It includes hardware, software, and services for interception, decryption, and analysis of intercepted data. The LI market is growing due to increasing demand for security and compliance with data protection regulations. Companies like Verint Systems, Nexusguard, and NetNumber are key players in this market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021)

Research Analysis

The Lawful Interception (LI) market refers to the technology and services that enable authorized interception of communication data in accordance with legal and regulatory frameworks. This market encompasses various communication modalities, including voice calls, audio-video calls, facsimile, and digital communication. With the increasing digitalization of communication and the rise of cloud computing, LI solutions are evolving to provide cloud-based interception capabilities. This includes interception of data traffic, data downloads, and cybernetic traffic in data centers. The LI market is driven by the need to combat crimes and cybercrimes, such as data breaches and unauthorized access to sensitive information. Devices and digital images are also subject to interception, making LI solutions essential for enterprises seeking to maintain security and comply with cloud security regulations.

Market Research Overview

The Lawful Interception (LI) market refers to the technology and services used by law enforcement and intelligence agencies to intercept and monitor communication data in accordance with legal frameworks. This includes various communication modalities such as voice, text messages, audio-video calls, and data traffic, transmitted through different communication devices and technologies including landlines (PSTN), ISDN, DSL, mobile voice telephony, mobile data, WiMAX, Wi-Fi, and VoIP. With the digitalization of communication, LI solutions have evolved to include cloud-based interception for cloud computing, cloud security regulations, data centers, and virtual network security. LI is used to investigate criminal activities and operations, including cybercrimes like data breaches, file transfers, and downloaded data, as well as financial crimes, drug trafficking, and terrorist networks. Real-time data analytics and physical monitoring tools are essential components of LI systems, enabling due diligence and effective investigations. Lawful interception legislation governs the use of these technologies and services, ensuring they are used in a lawful and ethical manner.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Law Enforcement Agencies

Enterprises

Component



Solutions

Services

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

