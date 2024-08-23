Mozambique Achieves Production Of Five Million Tonnes Of Natural Gas In Deep Waters

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recently, Eni, an Italian giant, celebrated a major accomplishment in Mozambique, marking a significant step in the global energy scene.



Eni successfully extracted five million metric tons of liquefied natural (LNG) from the Rovuma Basin's Area 4, underscoring Mozambique's vast reserves. This achievement has also strengthened Eni's position in the international market.



Focusing on the Coral Sul FLNG platform, Africa's first deep-water facility of this kind, the operation boasts a yearly production capacity of 3.4 million metric tons.



Since its inception in October 2022, Coral Sul has dispatched 70 LNG cargoes and 10 condensate cargoes, greatly benefiting Mozambique's economy.



Looking forward, the company's ambitious plans include the construction of a second platform, Coral Norte. Production is expected to commence by 2027.







This initiative aims to further tap into Mozambique's extensive gas reserves, boosting its economic prospects. It also seeks to cement the country's role in the global movement toward sustainable energy sources.



These developments carry significant implications, not just for Mozambique's economy but for the global energy market as well.



They signify a move towards more geographically diverse natural gas sources and a step closer to energy sustainability.

Mozambique's Coral Sul FLNG

As Africa's inaugural FLNG platform and among the first designed for ultra-deep waters at a depth of 2,000 meters, Coral Sul sets a technological milestone.



It has shipped 70 LNG and 10 condensate cargoes since starting operations, showcasing its capacity and substantial output.



Africa is emerging as a center for FLNG projects, with notable initiatives in Senegal, Mauritania, and the Congo.



The continent is expected to contribute 56% of the FLNG capacity expected to come online from 2023 to 2027, emphasizing Mozambique's pivotal role.



In contrast, countries like Australia and the United States lead in FLNG capacity. They demonstrate a range of operational efficiencies and strategic advancements in LNG technology.



In 2023 alone, Mozambique 's LNG revenue soared to $1.7 billion, a 218% increase from the previous year. This marks significant economic progress.



Geographically well-placed, Mozambique can efficiently distribute LNG to European and Asian markets, enhancing global energy security and diversifying the supply.

