Global P2P Fundraising Market Size To Worth USD 310 Million By 2033 L CAGR Of 12.27%

New York, United States, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global P2P Fundraising Market Size is to Grow from USD 97.4 Million in 2023 to USD 310 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.27% during the projected period.









Peer-to-peer or P2P fundraising is a system used by individuals to raise funds. They conduct personalized campaigns to collect donations from friends, family, and colleagues on behalf of a non-profit organization, educational institutions, companies, or individual non-profit campaigns. They collect funds by participating in various events or selling branded clothing and other merchandise. The events involve requesting donations through crowdfunding platforms and organizing fundraisers. P2P fundraising is also known as social fundraising. P2P fundraising offers a lot of benefits like access to a wider audience base, personal connections, better relationships, and more efficient fundraising. The market is driven by several factors including the use of mobile applications and websites, social media, fundraising initiatives, increasing demand for new and innovative fundraising options, and platforms to interact online with the community. However, the market faces several challenges such as the lack of awareness and understanding among potential users, inadequate knowledge, and resistance to adopt P2P fundraising over conventional fundraising methods.

The global P2P fundraising market is analyzed by deployment (cloud-based, on-premises), by application (SMEs, large enterprises), by end-user (nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, religious organizations, others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), with analysis and forecast from 2023 to 2033.

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global P2P fundraising market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the deployment, the global P2P fundraising market is divided into cloud-based, and on-premises. Among these, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global P2P fundraising market during the projected timeframe. This is because it offers various benefits like scalability, flexibility, uninterrupted data transfer, cost-effectiveness, and seamless connection with other apps and tools, boosting the growth of the segment.

The SMEs segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global P2P fundraising market during the projected timeframe.

Based on application, the global P2P fundraising market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. Among these, the SME segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global P2P fundraising market during the projected timeframe. P2P fundraising systems allow SMEs to secure payments for their businesses or projects, without going to conventional financial sources like banks, and venture capital firms, which is boosting the segment's growth.

The nonprofit organization segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global P2P fundraising market during the projected timeframe.

Based on end-users, the global P2P fundraising market is divided into portable and stationary. Among these, the nonprofit organizations segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global P2P fundraising market during the projected timeframe. The growth of nonprofit organizations (NPOs) segment is because they have started using technologies like social media to gain a competitive edge against their competitors and raise funds.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global P2P fundraising market over the forecast period .

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global P2P fundraising market over the forecast period. The North American region's market is driven by increasing demand for digital fundraising solutions, as well as the growing popularity of P2P fundraising among nonprofit organizations and SMEs. The large number of social media users has enabled the organizations to reach a large audience and raise funds effectively and seamlessly. Furthermore, the number of nonprofit organizations and charities using P2P fundraising methods and tools is rising rapidly. Also, the presence of high net-worth individuals and global leaders is boosting the number of corporate and government sponsorships and donations.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global P2P fundraising market during the projected period. This is because developing nations like India, China, Japan, and Indonesia have been adopting P2P fundraising methods over conventional methods because of ease of access and effectiveness. The region's growth is also because of the exponential adoption of the internet and social media.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global P2P Fundraising Market include DonorPerfect Fundraising Software, eTapestry, Classy, Aplos, DonorStudio, Qgiv, Salsa CRM, Kindful, EveryAction, NeonCRM, MemberClicks, CrowdRise, Charityproud, and Others.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, doubled down on its investment in the peer-to-peer (P2P) fundraising space. One of the most significant and rapidly growing sectors for fundraising today.

