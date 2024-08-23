CO ABOTA Announces September 5Th Jury Appreciation Day Event With Esteemed Speakers From Colorado Legal Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Colorado Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) proudly announces an event to mark Colorado's second annual Jury Appreciation Day. The event will be held on September 5, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. at the Ralph L. Carr building. Jury Appreciation Day is an opportunity to thank Colorado jurors for their service to the community and to educate the public about the importance of serving on a jury.

Members of Colorado ABOTA will be in attendance, and the brief speakers will include Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Monica M. Márquez, Colorado Supreme Court Justice Richard L. Gabriel, and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

“Jury Appreciation Day represents Colorado's recognition of the service its citizens spend on criminal and civil juries. It is the product of bipartisan efforts by the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of government intent on preserving one of our nation's most important Constitutional principles. As an organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the jury system, ABOTA is proud to have led the efforts to codify into law Colorado's appreciation for all those citizens who perform their civic duty in preserving the right to a jury trial.” - ABOTA

In 2023, the Colorado legislature passed Colorado Rev. Stat. § 24-11-116 in support of Jury Appreciation Day, which was then signed into law by Governor Jared Polis on May 24, 2023. Colorado's Jury Appreciation Day is observed every year on September 5th. The Colorado ABOTA chapter will work in conjunction with courts to recognize jurors serving in our state and to formally recognize their service each year on this date.

Lawmakers chose the annual date of September 5th because it is tied to the 1670 jury verdict in the trial of William Penn and William Mead. Both men were prosecuted by the British government for preaching in public. The British court retaliated against its jurors by sending them to jail when they did not convict the men of the charges to the liking of the court.

By enacting Jury Appreciation Day, the State of Colorado declares that:

-The jury system is a foundation of Colorado's form of government.

-The jury service system is inherent to democracy due to the unbiased and impartial viewpoints it provides.

-The most direct and impactful way for citizens to take part in and connect with our government is to sit on a jury.

-Jurors make valuable sacrifices when providing jury service.

Every year, around 1,300 cases are tried by a jury in Colorado, causing 15,600 Colorado citizens to take time away from their personal and professional lives to maintain a legal right that is fundamental to our United States democracy.

While only a small percentage of civil and criminal cases end with a jury trial each year in Colorado, jury trials safeguard our democracy and legal system. Recognizing the need to support jury members, the Colorado ABOTA chapter issued a jury appreciation proclamation nearly 13 years ago. A decade later, ABOTA attempted to make Jury Appreciation Day a state commemorative holiday. In 2023, their efforts paid off.

In honor of these tireless efforts, ABOTA awarded several of its members the Sentinels of the 7th Amendment Award. ABOTA attorneys loyally protect our Seventh Amendment right to jury trial through their membership and in their respective practices of law.

ABOTA is a national, invitation-only organization for civil plaintiff and defense lawyers. ABOTA's mission is to preserve the civil jury trial and promote professionalism and an independent judiciary.

