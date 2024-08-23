CAE Investors Have Opportunity To Lead CAE Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why:

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of stock of CAE (NYSE: CAE ) between February 11, 2022 and May 21, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important

September 16, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased CAE stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next:

To join the CAE class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 16, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning significant cost overruns in CAE's Defense and Security ("Defense") segment caused by several fixed-price, long-term Defense contracts entered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In truth, certain of CAE's pre-COVID fixed-price Defense contracts had experienced such significant cost overruns that CAE needed to take over $720 million in charges and profit adjustments and "re-baselin[e]" its entire Defense business. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the CAE class action, go to

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: , on Twitter: or on Facebook: .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]



SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.