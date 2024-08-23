ENIGMA Launches Its Zero Trust Cybersecurity Platform With Acquisition Of Onclave Networks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Foundational for new cybersecurity that encompasses the purpose-built Zero Trust technologies of specialist, Option3.

Option3 , a cybersecurity private equity specialist with heritage in national security announced today the acquisition of Onclave Networks by ENIGMA, its cybersecurity platform focusing exclusively on Zero Trust, a new paradigm in security rapidly gaining prominence as traditional tools become increasingly ineffective.

Onclave leverages Zero Trust principles and proven methods used by the U.S. Department of Defense to dramatically reduce security breaches, decreasing attack surfaces, network complexity, and operational costs. In acquiring Onclave, ENIGMA is able to secure devices, services, and people across diverse environments.

"With this acquisition, Onclave becomes the foundation for the ENIGMA Zero Trust platform, with technology that is now also being adopted by customers such as the Defense Health Agency, White House Communications Agency and NATO," said Manish Thakur, Option3's Managing Partner. "In an industry with many competing claims, Onclave stands out, having

recently received the first ever 'Authority to Operate' awarded by a federal agency for its compliance with Zero Trust."

"We are extremely excited to be a foundational part of the ENIGMA platform," said Jim Taylor, CEO of Onclave Networks. "With Onclave's technology, ENIGMA will address some of the biggest challenges facing Zero Trust, particularly extending it to older cyber-physical systems, Internet of Things, Operational Technology, and other industrial control systems."

Zero Trust has gained rapid prominence in recent years, particularly with President

Biden's 2021 mandate requiring all federal agencies adopt it. But implementing Zero Trust has proved challenging. ENIGMA addresses many of these challenges, offering a growing array of purpose-built Zero Trust capabilities that have been tested at scale by some of the world's most demanding users with major deployments now planned in the U.S. hospital system and global auto sector.

About ENIGMA

ENIGMA is an American cybersecurity platform that seeks to accelerate the adoption of Zero Trust, a new paradigm in security. It is created out of purpose-built Zero Trust technologies in the portfolio of cybersecurity private equity specialist, Option3. ENIGMA launched in August 2021 with its foundational acquisition of Onclave Networks, which uses Zero Trust principles and proven methods developed by the U.S. Department of Defense to secure devices, services and people across diverse environments.

Onclave was recently awarded the first ever "Authority to Operate1" ever given by any federal agency for Zero Trust compliance, and its products are being adopted by the White House Communications Agency, Defense Health Agency and NATO. ENIGMA specializes in applying Zero Trust to Operational Technology and IoT/IIoT networks, with large deployments planned in the U.S. hospital network and global auto sector.

About

Onclave

Onclave Networks, Inc. is a cybersecurity leader focused on securing devices, services, and people across diverse environments. It specializes in protecting both modern and legacy Operational Technology (OT) and IoT/IIoT devices. Onclave dramatically reduces attack surfaces, security breaches, network complexity, and operational costs. By leveraging Zero Trust principles and cryptographic microsegmentation-proven methods used by the U.S. Department of Defense-Onclave safeguards vulnerable endpoints across all sectors, whether on-premises or in the cloud. As the first Zero Trust solution authorized by a U.S. government agency, Onclave establishes true trust in communications by securing networks from edge to cloud. For more information, visit

About Option3

Option3 is a cybersecurity private equity specialist that combines a national security heritage with decades in private investing, capital markets and mergers & acquisitions. Since 2015, it has invested through both traditional portfolios of minority investments, and through "platforms" directly created by Option3 out of company buyouts or control investments, now focused on the mid-market. Option3's investment strategy tracks underlying trends in the sector, resulting in an evolving set of focus areas that have included Threat Intelligence, Operational Technology and now Zero Trust. This strategy is guided both by Option3's Technology Board, which includes former CIOs of the CIA and

U.S. Department of Defense, and by its Cyber TRUSTTM index which includes proprietary "Indicators" to track its targeted investment themes. For more on us, visit .

